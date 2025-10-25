New-gen Hyundai Venue facelift revealed with muscular design: Launch date, booking amount and what's updated

Hyundai Motor India has officially revealed the second-generation Venue ahead of its scheduled launch on 4 November 2025, opening bookings at ₹25,000. The compact SUV, promises a more connected and dynamic driving experience, reflecting Hyundai’s “Tech up, Go beyond” vision.

Design and new trim lineup introduced The new-gen Venue introduces a fresh variant lineup under the Hyundai Experience (HX) theme. Replacing traditional trims, the new range includes HX2, HX4, HX6, and HX10, emphasising technology and lifestyle-driven features. The SUV’s exterior has been redesigned to appear more muscular and assertive, measuring 3995 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, 1665 mm in height, and a 2520 mm wheelbase—20 mm longer than the previous model.

Design highlights include quad-beam LED headlamps, twin horn LED DRLs, a dark chrome grille, bridge-type roof rails, and horizon-style bridged LED taillamps, giving the Venue a strong “big SUV” presence in the compact segment.

Interior and features Inside, the Venue now boasts a dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display setup, one for infotainment and the other for the digital instrument cluster. The cabin features a terrazzo-textured dashboard, a dual-tone theme in Dark Navy and Dove Grey, and ambient Moon White lighting. Additional premium touches include a D-cut steering wheel, dual-tone leather seats with Venue branding, and a longer wheelbase that offers improved rear legroom. The rear seats also benefit from a two-step recline, sunshades, rear AC vents, and an electric 4-way adjustable driver’s seat.

Luxury and Safety Upgrades Higher trims of the second-generation Venue are equipped with an 8-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety has been upgraded to Level-2 ADAS, adding adaptive cruise control, blind-spot collision warning, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera to the existing Level-1 features such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and driver attention alert.

Engine Options and Performance Under the bonnet, the Venue caters to a variety of driving preferences with three engine options: a 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol, and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel. These are paired with multiple transmission choices including a manual gearbox, iMT, automatic, or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), offering flexibility for both city and highway driving.