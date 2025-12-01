New-gen Kia Seltos SUV set for India debut on Dec 10. Top 3 changes to expect

Kia has teased the new generation Seltos, ahead of its scheduled premiere in India on December 10. Since its inception in India for the first time, Kia Seltos has remained the bestselling car of the brand in the country. Now, the automaker aims to ramp up the appeal of the SUV, as well as sales numbers with the introduction of the new generation Kia Seltos.

Before the SUV hits the Indian market, here are the key changes of it detailed.

Kia Seltos: Exterior The new-gen Kia Seltos comes with a bold and aggressive design compared to the current model. It has been designed following the OEM's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. It gets a completely revamped front profile. The grille looks bolder with the vertical slats. The headlamps have been revamped with new design, while the LED DRLs too come with a redesigned appearance. Other changes include new design for the bumpers, alloy wheels. The SUV has adopted a boxy silhouette with a larger and squared off radiator grille, vertical LED DRLs, revamped LED taillights and a tweaked tailgate. At the side profile, the most prominent changes include flush fitting door handles.

Kia Seltos: Interior Inside the cabin, the new generation Kia Seltos is expected to come with a reworked dashboard with a sleeker layout, premium materials for seat and upholstery, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and improved ergonomics for seats. It is also expected to come with enhanced connectivity, additional ADAS functions, and dual-tone upholstery etc., among other changes.