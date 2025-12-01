Subscribe

New-gen Kia Seltos SUV set for India debut on Dec 10. Top 3 changes to expect

The new generation Kia Seltos gets a host of changes at exterior and inside the cabin, becoming more aggressive and bold-looking than the outgoing model.

Mainak Das
Updated1 Dec 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Advertisement
The new generation Kia Seltos gets a host of changes at exterior and inside the cabin, becoming more aggressive and bold-looking than the outgoing model.
Get Launch Updates on
Kia Seltos 2026
Notify me
The new generation Kia Seltos gets a host of changes at exterior and inside the cabin, becoming more aggressive and bold-looking than the outgoing model.

Kia has teased the new generation Seltos, ahead of its scheduled premiere in India on December 10. Since its inception in India for the first time, Kia Seltos has remained the bestselling car of the brand in the country. Now, the automaker aims to ramp up the appeal of the SUV, as well as sales numbers with the introduction of the new generation Kia Seltos.

Advertisement

Before the SUV hits the Indian market, here are the key changes of it detailed.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Kia Seltos 2026

₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs

Notify me

Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.99 - 16.99 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Sierra

₹ 11.49 - 20.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Renault Bigster

₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG Astor

₹ 11.48 - 17.73 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16.67 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Kia Seltos: Exterior

The new-gen Kia Seltos comes with a bold and aggressive design compared to the current model. It has been designed following the OEM's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. It gets a completely revamped front profile. The grille looks bolder with the vertical slats. The headlamps have been revamped with new design, while the LED DRLs too come with a redesigned appearance. Other changes include new design for the bumpers, alloy wheels. The SUV has adopted a boxy silhouette with a larger and squared off radiator grille, vertical LED DRLs, revamped LED taillights and a tweaked tailgate. At the side profile, the most prominent changes include flush fitting door handles.

Advertisement

Kia Seltos: Interior

Inside the cabin, the new generation Kia Seltos is expected to come with a reworked dashboard with a sleeker layout, premium materials for seat and upholstery, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and improved ergonomics for seats. It is also expected to come with enhanced connectivity, additional ADAS functions, and dual-tone upholstery etc., among other changes.

Kia Seltos: Powertrain

The powertrain choices for the new generation Kia Seltos would include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Expect a strong-hybrid powertrain to be introduced to the SUV for the first time. Transmission choices would include manual, iMT, and automatic options.

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsNew-gen Kia Seltos SUV set for India debut on Dec 10. Top 3 changes to expect
Read Next Story