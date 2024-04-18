The highly anticipated fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is gearing up for its launch in May this year, with dealerships now open for pre-bookings, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, excitement is building as eager customers can secure their spot for the new-gen Swift by placing a token of ₹11,000 at select Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets.

Although specific details regarding pricing and delivery timelines are yet to be unveiled, enthusiasts can expect these crucial announcements to drop next month. What's known so far is that the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be available in multiple variants and an array of captivating color options.

In terms of design, the all-new hatchback is set to impress with its evolutionary aesthetic, boasting enhanced features such as a new grille, bumpers, alloy wheels, and a sleek shark-fin antenna. Notably, the rear door handles, previously situated on the C-pillar, have now transitioned to conventional placements, adding to the vehicle's modern appeal.

Inside the cabin, upgrades await discerning drivers, including a striking floating touchscreen infotainment system and an enlarged MID unit for the instrument console. Additionally, passengers can anticipate a more spacious interior, complemented by fresh seat upholstery for added comfort and style.

One of the most significant enhancements comes in the form of the new 1.2-litre Z-Series (Z12E) petrol engine, poised to elevate performance and efficiency. This engine, already proven in global markets, will replace the existing 1.2-litre K-Series (K12C) motor, offering drivers both manual and AMT gearbox options. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is also likely to bring a CNG variant of the Swift.

With these exciting updates, the new-gen Maruti Swift aims to captivate a wider audience, potentially introducing higher variants to cater to the discerning preferences of private customers. As anticipation mounts, enthusiasts eagerly await the official launch, ready to experience the next evolution of the beloved Swift firsthand.

