The new-generation E-Class LWB offers advanced technology and is set to launch in the Indian market in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the latest iteration of the E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB) in China, providing enhanced legroom and comfort for this well-loved luxury sedan. The sixth generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class was unveiled worldwide earlier this year, catering to a global audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the newest E-Class LWB, with the internal codename V214, will be available in specific markets. Notably, this release is particularly significant for India, where Mercedes-Benz offers the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class, reported HT Auto. India was the first right-hand drive market to receive the E-Class LWB.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB boasts dimensions of 5,092 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,493 mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 3,094 mm. In comparison to its predecessor, it is 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider, with the 15 mm longer wheelbase primarily accounting for the 18 mm length increment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From an exterior perspective, the latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB bears a striking resemblance to the standard wheelbase variant. The most noticeable distinction lies in the extended rear door, which incorporates a quarter glass positioned behind it, diverging from the rear door design with an integrated rear window.

Moreover, the extended wheelbase contributes to increased legroom and knee space within the E-Class LWB, while the interior trims and features remain consistent with the standard version. In the China-specific edition, there are powered reclining rear seats featuring an ottoman function, a feature likely to be offered in the Indian version as well.

The sedan also includes an ambient lighting system that envelops the rear seats. Additionally, the rear headrests are equipped with a neck heating function, and there's a 'Boss' button that enables the rear seat passenger to slide and fold the front passenger seat for added room. The rear center armrest is outfitted with a wireless charging pad capable of accommodating two phones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside the cabin, the sedan gets the Superscreen, which consists of three integrated screens: a 12.2-inch digital console, a 14.4-inch infotainment unit, and an additional screen dedicated to the passenger. Whether this feature will be available in the Indian market remains to be confirmed. The new-generation E-Class places a strong emphasis on technology and adopts the third-generation MBUX operating system. The international variant employs artificial intelligence to automate specific comfort-related functions.

In China, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will feature a six-cylinder petrol engine, while in India, the primary option is expected to be the six-cylinder diesel, specifically the 350d. Additionally, the automaker will provide a four-cylinder petrol engine, and lower variants will come with a four-cylinder diesel option. The E-Class LWB also benefits from an air suspension and a rear-wheel steering system capable of turning the rear wheels by up to 4.5 degrees. The new-generation E-Class LWB is set to reach the Indian market in the second half of 2024.

