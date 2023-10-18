On November 2, Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce the revamped GLE SUV to the Indian market, alongside the release of the AMG C 43, as part of its sustained efforts in the luxury and performance car segment. Throughout this year, Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled several high-end vehicles while maintaining a strong emphasis on its SUV lineup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The spotlight is firmly on the 2023 Mercedes GLE, which is soon to be available to Indian customers. The company recently refreshed the GLC, which garnered a positive reception. Mercedes is optimistic about the GLE receiving a similarly enthusiastic response from buyers in India.

In terms of hierarchy, the GLE occupies a position higher than the GLC and below the premium GLS in the lineup. The revised GLE SUV, introduced to the global audience in February, essentially represents a facelift. This updated version features alterations such as a redesigned front bumper, modifications to the LED headlights, updated taillights, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside the cabin, the GLE has adopted the steering wheel from the S-Class and offers prospective buyers new color and trim options. The MBUX system has seen improvements, and there is also an optional off-road package on offer.

On the international stage, the GLE is available with petrol, diesel, and hybrid engine choices. The 48V integrated starter-generator (ISG) is becoming a common feature, and the Indian version of the GLE is expected to include it for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. However, the plug-in hybrid variant of the GLE is unlikely to be introduced in India, at least for now.

Mercedes had previously committed to introducing up to 10 new models in India in 2023 and is now aiming to end the year on a high note. The company successfully delivered 12,768 new cars in India during the first nine months of 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

