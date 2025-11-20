New-gen Renault Duster India launch in about 60 days. Top 3 things to expect

The Renault Duster is all set to return to India on January 26, 2026. The new generation Renault Duster will mark the comeback of one of the most popular and practical SUVs sold in India, even till early this decade. The anticipation about the new generation Renault Duster is high, and its availability in the international market has already gave a us a lot of information about the SUV.

The Renault Duster was known for its ruggedness, simple yet eye-catching design and efficiency of the diesel engine. Even the used Renault Dusters in the pre-owned car market of the country continues to draw attention, despite the model being discontinued in India few years ago. The confirmation about the comeback of the SUV has again fuelled the excitement about the model in the country.

Here are the top three things to expect from the India-spec Renault Duster.

Renault Duster: Design and dimensions The new generation Renault Duster is based on the automaker's CNF-B platform, which is a significantly more advanced architecture compared to the previous model. The SUV looks bigger, wider and bolder than before with its strong and masculine look. However, the actual dimensional differences are minimal. The India-spec Duster is expected to continue with the same design and a compact dimension, which is important for price positioning.

Renault Duster: Interior and features The new generation Renault Duster gets a new and bigger floating touchscreen infotainment system compared to the previous model. Also, it will come with ADAS, 360-degree surround-view cameras, a more spacious cabin, larger boot space, and improved practicality. However, the details of the features to be available in the India-spec model are yet to be disclosed.