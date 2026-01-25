New-gen Renault Duster set for India comeback on January 26: Here's what to expect

Renault is preparing to reintroduce the Duster to the Indian market, with the new-generation model set to be unveiled on January 26. The SUV’s comeback comes four years after the Duster was discontinued in India. The India-bound model will be based on the third-generation Duster already sold globally under the Dacia badge, though it is expected to feature market-specific updates.

Here is what to expect from the new Renault Duster ahead of its official debut.

Bold new exterior styling The upcoming Duster is expected to adopt a noticeably sharper and more upright design compared to its predecessor. The softer, rounded lines of the earlier model have been replaced by a boxier silhouette that gives the SUV a tougher road presence. Up front, slimmer LED daytime running lights and a more angular grille define the new look, while the rear is expected to feature redesigned bodywork with connected LED tail-lamps. Squared-off wheel arches, a tall stance and prominent body cladding are likely to reinforce the Duster’s rugged appeal.

Modern and tech-focused interior Inside, the new Duster is expected to balance a functional layout with updated technology. The dashboard design seen on international models includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, alongside a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Features such as wireless smartphone charging, a six-speaker Arkamys 3D audio system and improved cabin materials are also anticipated, marking a clear upgrade over the outgoing version.

Also Read | 2024 Renault Duster revealed; set to hit Indian roads soon

Strong emphasis on safety Safety is set to be a key talking point for the new-generation Duster. Standard equipment is expected to include six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-descent control and ISOFIX child-seat anchor points. Renault may also introduce an advanced driver assistance system package, potentially offering features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

Also Read | Renault India to raise prices of these models from January — details here