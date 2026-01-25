Subscribe

New-gen Renault Duster set for India comeback on January 26: Here's what to expect

Renault is set to bring back the Duster in India on January 26. Based on the third-generation global model, the new SUV is expected to feature a bolder design, a more tech-focused cabin, enhanced safety equipment and new petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

Livemint
Updated25 Jan 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Renault India has teased the new generation Duster again, ahead of its January 26 debut, giving us a glimpse of the SUV's LED lighting package.
Get Launch Updates on
Renault New Duster
Notify me
Renault India has teased the new generation Duster again, ahead of its January 26 debut, giving us a glimpse of the SUV's LED lighting package.
AI Quick Read

Renault is preparing to reintroduce the Duster to the Indian market, with the new-generation model set to be unveiled on January 26. The SUV’s comeback comes four years after the Duster was discontinued in India. The India-bound model will be based on the third-generation Duster already sold globally under the Dacia badge, though it is expected to feature market-specific updates.

Here is what to expect from the new Renault Duster ahead of its official debut.

Bold new exterior styling

The upcoming Duster is expected to adopt a noticeably sharper and more upright design compared to its predecessor. The softer, rounded lines of the earlier model have been replaced by a boxier silhouette that gives the SUV a tougher road presence. Up front, slimmer LED daytime running lights and a more angular grille define the new look, while the rear is expected to feature redesigned bodywork with connected LED tail-lamps. Squared-off wheel arches, a tall stance and prominent body cladding are likely to reinforce the Duster’s rugged appeal.

Advertisement

Modern and tech-focused interior

Inside, the new Duster is expected to balance a functional layout with updated technology. The dashboard design seen on international models includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, alongside a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Features such as wireless smartphone charging, a six-speaker Arkamys 3D audio system and improved cabin materials are also anticipated, marking a clear upgrade over the outgoing version.

Also Read | 2024 Renault Duster revealed; set to hit Indian roads soon

Strong emphasis on safety

Safety is set to be a key talking point for the new-generation Duster. Standard equipment is expected to include six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-descent control and ISOFIX child-seat anchor points. Renault may also introduce an advanced driver assistance system package, potentially offering features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

Advertisement
Also Read | Renault India to raise prices of these models from January — details here

New petrol and hybrid powertrain options

Internationally, the third-generation Duster is offered with multiple petrol and hybrid powertrains, and a selection of these is likely to be introduced in India. One option under consideration is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces around 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, supported by a 48V system. This engine is notable globally for being available with a four-wheel-drive setup and a six-speed manual gearbox.

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsNew-gen Renault Duster set for India comeback on January 26: Here's what to expect
Read Next Story