New-gen Renault Duster teased again. Top 5 facts we know so far

Renault Duster is all set for a grand comeback in India and ahead of that the French automaker teased the SUV again on its social channels. Through this teaser, the automaker gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Duster's LED lighting package, at the front and back. Also, as it appeared, the latest teaser of the new generation Renault Duster took the nostalgic twist-taking page from Tata Sierra's playbook.

Renault India will introduce the new generation Duster to the Indian market on January 26. This will mark the comeback of one of the most popular SUV nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Initially, launched in 2012, the Renault Duster became immensely popular among the Indian consumers, before being discontinued. Interestingly, despite being discontinued, the consumer appreciation for the SUV remained intact.

The SUV is now already available in the international market, and India is all set to join the map soon. Here are the top five key facts we know about this SUV so far.

New Renault Duster: Completely new design The new generation Duster carries a completely new design philosophy. It comes bolder and more muscular looking than the old model. Dimensionally, the SUV on sale in the global market, measures 4,300 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm in height. Speaking of the design elements, the new Duster gets completely redesigned sleek LED headlamps, new LED DRL, redesigned LED connected taillights. The LED strip connecting the C-shaped taillamps is split by the new brand logo. The front bumper gets plenty of body cladding, with wide air dams and circular fog lamps. The bonnet sports sculpted lines, giving the front profile an aggressive look, while side profile reminisces us of the previous Duster with the window line. The muscular front and rear fenders, cladding across the wheel arches and doors, and diamond-cut alloys add zing to the SUV.

New Renault Duster: Contemporary and feature-packed interior The interior of the Duster gets an all-black theme, while there is a dual-tone theme on offer as well. It gets a layered look, with sharp and angular lines across the dashboard. The driver-centric centre console gets hexagonal AC vents. Speaking of the features, the India-spec Duster is expected to get 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, an Arkamys 3D audio system, a 360-degree camera, and more.

New Renault Duster: Likely first Renault model in India with ADAS The new-gen Renault Duster is likely to be the first model from the brand in India to have ADAS. The upcoming Renault Duster would be offered with Level 2 ADAS suite, which would comprise the features like multi-view camera, distance alert, distance warning, driver attention alert, active emergency braking, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, etc.

New Renault Duster: Host of safety features Apart from the ADAS, the new Duster is also expected to geta host of safety features, including automatic high/low beam, cruise control and speed limiter, hill start assist, hill descent control, front and side parking sensors, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera.