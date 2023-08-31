New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 set to launch tomorrow. Here's all we know so far1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Royal Enfield to launch next-gen Bullet 350 on Sept 1; it will utilize the J-platform and feature engine revamp and new design. Expected price is ₹1.70 lakh.
Royal Enfield is preparing to unveil the next generation of the Bullet 350 on September 1st, marking its introduction into the Indian market. This new iteration will serve as a replacement for the existing UCE Bullet model. Positioned between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350, the upcoming Bullet 350 is anticipated to be available in three different variants, according to leaked documents.