Royal Enfield to launch next-gen Bullet 350 on Sept 1; it will utilize the J-platform and feature engine revamp and new design. Expected price is ₹1.70 lakh.

Royal Enfield is preparing to unveil the next generation of the Bullet 350 on September 1st, marking its introduction into the Indian market. This new iteration will serve as a replacement for the existing UCE Bullet model. Positioned between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350, the upcoming Bullet 350 is anticipated to be available in three different variants, according to leaked documents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is set to utilize the Royal Enfield J-platform, which serves as the foundation for the Classic Reborn, Meteor 350, and the Hunter 350. The enhancements introduced by Royal Enfield with the J-platform over its predecessor are substantial.

In terms of changes, the engine will undergo a revamp, utilizing the same unit featured in other 350 cc motorcycles. However, Royal Enfield will fine-tune it to align with the Bullet's unique characteristics. This revamped engine will deliver a maximum power of 20 bhp and a peak torque of 27 Nm. The gearbox in operation will remain a 5-speed unit, notable for its improved smoothness compared to its predecessor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The motorcycle's control setup will mirror the rotary-style switchgear of the Classic 350. However, the base variant might feature a more straightforward set of controls, akin to what's offered on the Hunter 350's base variant. Both a halogen headlamp and a novel tail lamp will be incorporated.

Braking responsibilities encompass a front disc brake, while the rear will host either a disc brake or a drum brake, contingent upon the selected variant. Front suspension will rely on telescopic forks, with twin gas shock absorbers at the rear. The revamped instrument cluster will sport an analog speedometer and a compact digital display presenting service alerts, odometer data, an Eco indicator, and a fuel gauge.

Currently, the Bullet 350 is priced in the range of ₹1.60 lakh to ₹1.69 lakh. Presently, the most economical option within Royal Enfield's portfolio is the Hunter 350. The upcoming next-generation Bullet 350 is projected to commence at ₹1.70 lakh. These prices specified are exclusive of showroom costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}