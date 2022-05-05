Nexcharge, an exclusive joint venture between Exide Industries Limited (Exide) and Leclanche SA, today announced the inauguration of its fully automated manufacturing plant at Prantij, Gujarat. The plant is the largest in India for the production of Li-ion battery packs and modules (Pouch/ Prismatic/ Cylindrical).

The facility has 6 fully automated assembly lines and testing labs with an installed capacity of 1.5 GWh and will cater energy storage systems for India’s electric vehicle market and grid-based applications.

At present, Nexcharge offers battery pack for 2W, 3W, personal and commercial pack in transportation business unit and telecom, UPS, inverter battery pack in Industrial and Utility battery pack as well as large format ESS. Nexcharge is supported by a in-house R&D facility in Bangalore.

Stefan Louis, CEO & CTO, Nexcharge, said, “Nexcharge is on a fast-track mode to cater to the diverse segments of transportation industry and utility markets with Li-ion batteries of different chemistries assembled at our plant in Prantij. We have invested more than ₹250 Crores in setting up this state-of-the-art facility with a focus on technology driven innovations which is in line with our commitment of long-term investments and plans in India. With our 6 assembly lines becoming operational, Nexcharge can now offer a range of products with different applications for our automotive and non-automotive customers. Our team of well-resourced engineers will continue to work to design battery packs as per the customer's requirements which will help us offer high-quality products at competitive prices."