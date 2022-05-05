Nexcharge starts Li-ion battery packs and modules production for EV market

Stefan Louis, CEO & CTO, Nexcharge, said, “Nexcharge is on a fast-track mode to cater to the diverse segments of transportation industry and utility markets with Li-ion batteries of different chemistries assembled at our plant in Prantij. We have invested more than ₹250 Crores in setting up this state-of-the-art facility with a focus on technology driven innovations which is in line with our commitment of long-term investments and plans in India. With our 6 assembly lines becoming operational, Nexcharge can now offer a range of products with different applications for our automotive and non-automotive customers. Our team of well-resourced engineers will continue to work to design battery packs as per the customer's requirements which will help us offer high-quality products at competitive prices."