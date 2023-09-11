Nexon facelift SUV price leaked online. Here's what Tata Motors said…1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Tata Motors to introduce 2023 Nexon SUV and updated electric version, refutes leaked pricing information. Bookings available.
Tata Motors is preparing to introduce two models this week - the 2023 Nexon SUV and the updated electric version. These vehicles are set to make their debut on Thursday, September 14. Prior to the official launch, there were social media leaks suggesting that the new Nexon SUV would have a starting price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is approximately ₹60,000 lower than the current model.