Nexon facelift SUV price leaked online. Here's what Tata Motors said…

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce two models this week - the 2023 Nexon SUV and the updated electric version. These vehicles are set to make their debut on Thursday, September 14. Prior to the official launch, there were social media leaks suggesting that the new Nexon SUV would have a starting price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is approximately ₹60,000 lower than the current model.

Nevertheless, Tata Motors has refuted these leaks and issued a statement clarifying that the mentioned price is inaccurate.

The Tata Nexon facelift and the Nexon EV facelift were revealed within a short span of time in the past few weeks. Both SUVs have received a fresh design influenced by the Curvv concept vehicle.

Tata has also introduced various enhancements to the 2023 versions of the Nexon and Nexon EV, including new features and updated transmission options. With these additions, it's possible that the pricing for the Nexon and Nexon EV may see a slight increase compared to their previous models.

On Sunday, Tata Motors released a statement addressing the price leak circulating on social media platforms. The statement conveyed, “The pricing of the new Nexon and new Nexon EV will be announced on 14th September 2023. Any related information that you may see prior or being reported in media is misleading and factually incorrect. The new Nexon is a major upgrade on design, innovation, technology, safety, comfort and performance."

Bookings are currently available for both the Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift models. Tata initiated bookings for the Nexon facelift SUV on September 5, requiring a deposit of ₹11,000.

Upon its launch, this SUV will compete once again with models such as the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Verna, and Kia Sonet, among others. Bookings for the Nexon electric SUV were opened on World EV Day, September 10, with a token booking amount of ₹21,000.

