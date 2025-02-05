Hyundai has reportedly started road testing for the next-generation Venue in India ahead of its anticipated launch later this year. The updated subcompact SUV will likely offer several design and feature upgrades, reinforcing Hyundai’s position in the highly competitive segment.

Anticipated design and feature enhancements According to a report from HT Auto, spy images of the camouflaged test mule suggest that the upcoming Venue will showcase a host of styling updates. Among the most prominent changes could be its newly designed horizontal taillights and fresh wheel covers for the steel wheels. Additionally, the SUV is expected to feature redesigned LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, a revamped radiator grille, and revised front and rear bumpers. The tailgate will likely undergo subtle modifications, while new alloy wheel designs could add to the vehicle’s refreshed aesthetics.

Inside, the cabin could receive a comprehensive makeover, including a redesigned dashboard layout. Among the notable upgrades, the new-generation Venue is expected to offer a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and new upholstery, ensuring a more premium experience for occupants.

Also Read | Hyundai Creta Electric launched at an introductory price of just under ₹18 lakh

Powertrain and transmission options While the Venue’s exterior and interior are slated for significant changes, Hyundai is likely to retain its existing powertrain options. The upcoming model will likely continue with the current lineup of engines, including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission choices could remain unchanged, comprising a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

As Hyundai prepares for the Venue’s next-generation launch, the updates are expected to enhance its appeal among Indian consumers seeking a modern and feature-packed compact SUV.