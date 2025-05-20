Hello User
Next-Gen Kia Seltos spied testing in India: Here's what all to expect

Next-Gen Kia Seltos spied testing in India: Here's what all to expect

Livemint

Kia's Seltos could go for a generational upgrade, likely featuring a revamped design and possibly a hybrid powertrain. The camouflaged model hints at a futuristic look with stacked LED lights and a redesigned grille, while the interior may include advanced technology and enhanced safety features.

Kia’s popular compact SUV, the Seltos, is reportedly gearing up for a significant generational upgrade, with the upcoming model recently spotted in heavy camouflage during testing.

Kia’s popular compact SUV, the Seltos, is reportedly gearing up for a significant generational upgrade, with the upcoming model recently spotted in heavy camouflage during testing.

As per several media reports, the second-generation Kia Seltos is anticipated to bring comprehensive changes across the board — from a completely revamped design language to the potential introduction of a hybrid powertrain for the first time. The camouflaged test mule, although well-covered, gives a hint of what’s to come, with a futuristic look that aligns with the brand’s evolving global design ethos.

Expected bold new design

The forthcoming Seltos could draw influence from Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, previously seen on flagship models like the EV9 and Sorento. Up front, the SUV appears to adopt a more assertive and contemporary look. Key elements may include vertically stacked LED headlamps integrated with vertical LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a redesigned concave grille, and a sharper bumper highlighted by horizontal slats and new fog lamp housings.

At the rear, the aggressive design language is expected to continue, likely complemented by fresh alloy wheel designs and a reworked tailgate and bumper, offering the Seltos a more upscale and distinct road presence.

Likely upgrades and features

While the interior remains concealed in the test vehicle, early reports suggest a host of upgrades are in store. Buyers can expect a more advanced cabin layout, possibly featuring a fully digital driver display, enhanced infotainment with over-the-air (OTA) update capability, and expanded connected car technology.

In line with market trends, the upcoming model is also likely to receive an expanded Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, further reinforcing its focus on safety and smart mobility.

Hybrid powertrain on the cards?

While Kia has yet to confirm engine details, media reports hint the new Seltos will likely continue to offer its existing range of 1.5-litre petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines. However, the standout addition is expected to be a self-charging hybrid system — a potential game-changer for Kia in the Indian market.

