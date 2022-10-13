Next-gen Lexus UX300e unveiled: Details on features, specs and engine

Lexus updates its first ever electric car UX 300e with a bigger battery which promises at least 40 per cent better range than earlier. This comes after the subcompact crossover’s internal combustion engine-powered variant received an update in May. Like the ICE-powered variant, the electric crossover benefits from improved structural rigidity due to 20 spot welding points around the side and rear doors.
Lexus claims that the new Lexus UX 300e comes with a new battery pack, which ensures better range and performance. The battery pack doubles as a sound barrier, making the cabin of the EV quieter.
The all new 72.8kWh battery pack is larger than before and it replaces the 54.4kWh pack. Lexus claims that the updated crossover can cover more than 450km range on a single charge. The electric motor onboard the luxury crossover is capable of churning out 201 hp of peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque instantly. Power is delivered to the front axle.
Speaking of the design changes, this EV appears with similar changes to the internal combustion engine-powered UX. Mechanically, it gets Yarama-sourced rear performance suspension as standard and a returned electric power steering wheel. The shock absorbers have been specifically tweaked for the electric vehicle, claims Lexus.
For interiors, the new Lexus UX 300e has received the automaker's new infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. Additionally, there are relocated buttons for the heated seats from the centre console to the right of the gear shifter, making them more accessible for the driver. There is a pair of USB Type-C ports that have been installed ahead of the cup holders. The wireless charging pad comes vertically extended. It sports an LED ambient lighting system as well.
The UX 300e also inherits the further refinements made to the precision of the UX series for confidence-inspiring performance, along with expanded functionality of active technologies and the evolution of advanced features through the latest multimedia system.
To recall, Lexus has launched UX 300e as the automaker’s first production BEV model. In 2022, this was followed by the introduction of the Lexus RZ, a dedicated BEV model.
