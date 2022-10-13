Next-gen Lexus UX300e unveiled: Details on features, specs and engine

For interiors, the new Lexus UX 300e has received the automaker's new infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. Additionally, there are relocated buttons for the heated seats from the centre console to the right of the gear shifter, making them more accessible for the driver. There is a pair of USB Type-C ports that have been installed ahead of the cup holders. The wireless charging pad comes vertically extended. It sports an LED ambient lighting system as well.