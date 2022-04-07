The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced the commencement of bookings for the next-gen Ertiga, which is expected to be launched soon. Customers can pre-book the facelift model for a token amount of ₹11,000. The Next-Gen Ertiga is powered by next Gen K-series 1.5L dual jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology.

The Next-Gen Ertiga will be driven by an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters. With an elevated new design, enhanced refinement and improved fuel-efficiency the Next-Gen Ertiga comes with a host of new-age technology and convenience features. Next-Gen Ertiga is equipped with advanced connected car technology - Suzuki Connect and 17.78cm (7inch) SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System. The Next-Gen Ertiga S-CNG will now be available in the ZXI variant as well.

Announcing the bookings open for the Next-Gen Ertiga, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, that redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort and convenience of traveling together."

"The Next-Gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones."

MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), CV Raman, said the next-gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience with safety.

