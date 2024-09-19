Next-gen Mercedes E-Class LWB coming to India: Bookings open ahead of October 9 launch

The highly anticipated next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (Long Wheelbase) is set to hit the Indian market on October 9, 2024, according to an official announcement from Mercedes-Benz India.

Pre-orders for the luxury sedan are now open at dealerships, and customers can expect deliveries to begin within weeks of the launch.

As per HT Auto, this sixth-generation model arrives with significant upgrades and is positioned to compete directly with the newly introduced BMW 5 Series LWB. The E-Class LWB will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, available in two variants: the E 200 and the E 220d.

Reportedly, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is 14 mm longer and 13 mm taller, with the wheelbase extended by 15 mm to provide more cabin space. This revamped version draws closer in design and luxury to the brand's flagship S-Class, with a sleeker front profile featuring redesigned LED headlights, an S-Class-inspired grille, and flush door handles. The rear is marked by fresh 3D LED taillights and a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, further elevating its presence.

Under the hood, the new E-Class LWB will likely house a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 194 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. A diesel alternative might also be available, featuring a 2.0-liter engine generating 197 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Both powertrains are anticipated to be mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, and will come with a 48-volt mild hybrid system as standard for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency.

Inside, the new E-Class promises to be tech-rich with its "Superscreen" layout, comprising a 12.2-inch digital driver's display, a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an additional display for the front passenger. Mercedes' latest MBUX user interface ensures a seamless digital experience.