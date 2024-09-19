The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launches in India on October 9, 2024, with pre-orders open. It features upgraded design, two powertrain options, and advanced tech, competing with the BMW 5 Series LWB.

The highly anticipated next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (Long Wheelbase) is set to hit the Indian market on October 9, 2024, according to an official announcement from Mercedes-Benz India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pre-orders for the luxury sedan are now open at dealerships, and customers can expect deliveries to begin within weeks of the launch.

As per HT Auto, this sixth-generation model arrives with significant upgrades and is positioned to compete directly with the newly introduced BMW 5 Series LWB. The E-Class LWB will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, available in two variants: the E 200 and the E 220d. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is 14 mm longer and 13 mm taller, with the wheelbase extended by 15 mm to provide more cabin space. This revamped version draws closer in design and luxury to the brand's flagship S-Class, with a sleeker front profile featuring redesigned LED headlights, an S-Class-inspired grille, and flush door handles. The rear is marked by fresh 3D LED taillights and a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, further elevating its presence.

Under the hood, the new E-Class LWB will likely house a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 194 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. A diesel alternative might also be available, featuring a 2.0-liter engine generating 197 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Both powertrains are anticipated to be mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, and will come with a 48-volt mild hybrid system as standard for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency.

Inside, the new E-Class promises to be tech-rich with its "Superscreen" layout, comprising a 12.2-inch digital driver's display, a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an additional display for the front passenger. Mercedes' latest MBUX user interface ensures a seamless digital experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passengers in the rear can enjoy features such as power-reclining seats with an ottoman function, wireless charging, and electric sun blinds. Other luxury touches include a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, and a 360-degree camera. The sedan also integrates advanced driver assistance features (ADAS) with Level-2 automation, alongside four-zone climate control for maximum comfort.