Next-gen Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle to launch on August 5. Everything we know

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Oben Electric is all set to launch its new electric motorcycle on August 5. The next-generation Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle will be launched on Tuesday with a host of upgrades. Bookings for the EV are slated to commence on the same day as the launch of the bike. Deliveries of the electric bike will begin on August 15. Expect the electric motorcycle to come promising an enhanced riding experience.

The Oben Rorr EZ is the entry-level electric motorcycle, which is positioned below the Rorr standard in the automaker's product portfolio. The Oben Rorr EZ is expected to receive advanced technology and redefined rider-centric features, as the brand's official communication reveals. However, the auto company has not revealed what the exact upgrades would be.

Expect the Oben Rorr EZ to get a more modern TFT instrument cluster, which will show a wide range of information. The current iteration of the Oben Rorr EZ comes packing an LCD display on the instrument cluster. Replacing it with a TFT display will further enhance the appeal of the electric motorcycle. Incidentally, almost every electric two-wheeler in the market now comes with a TFT screen.

Powering the next-generation electric motorcycle will be a new high-performance LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery pack. This new LFP battery pack will come with better heat resistance and longevity compared to the conventional lithium-ion battery pack. This should also translate to a longer battery range in the new generation electric bike compared to the current model.