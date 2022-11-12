Next-generation 2023 Honda Accord unveiled: Major highlights

The 2023 Honda Accord will be available in six trim levels. This will include the turbocharged LX and EX and topped by the hybrid-powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. Accord hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) come equipped with the 4th-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system and has a pair of electric motors that are now mounted side-by-side and an all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine. Combined system output of the hybrid models is 204 hp and the peak torque is 335Nm.