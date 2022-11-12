Next-generation 2023 Honda Accord unveiled: Major highlights

Honda has finally taken cover off its next-generation 2023 Honda Accord. The sedan comes with an all-new design featuring a sporty, modern, spacious, and comfortable interior. It has long, clean body lines and a strong, powerful front end with an upright grille and blacked out LED headlights. The sedan car also features a sharp upper character line running the length of the body, which the company says has grown by 2.8 inches.
Honda has finally taken cover off its next-generation 2023 Honda Accord. The sedan comes with an all-new design featuring a sporty, modern, spacious, and comfortable interior. It has long, clean body lines and a strong, powerful front end with an upright grille and blacked out LED headlights. The sedan car also features a sharp upper character line running the length of the body, which the company says has grown by 2.8 inches.
The 2023 Honda Accord will be available in six trim levels. This will include the turbocharged LX and EX and topped by the hybrid-powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. Accord hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) come equipped with the 4th-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system and has a pair of electric motors that are now mounted side-by-side and an all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine. Combined system output of the hybrid models is 204 hp and the peak torque is 335Nm.
The 2023 Honda Accord will be available in six trim levels. This will include the turbocharged LX and EX and topped by the hybrid-powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. Accord hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) come equipped with the 4th-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system and has a pair of electric motors that are now mounted side-by-side and an all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine. Combined system output of the hybrid models is 204 hp and the peak torque is 335Nm.
Under the hood of the LX and EX models is the 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC variable valve lift technology. The engine is said to deliver a maximum power output of 189bhp and 260Nm of torque.
Under the hood of the LX and EX models is the 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC variable valve lift technology. The engine is said to deliver a maximum power output of 189bhp and 260Nm of torque.
In terms of safety, the 2023 Honda Accord comes with the latest version of Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, new driver and passenger front airbags in addition to an updated Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistive technologies enabled by a new camera with a wider 90-degree field of view and wide-angle radar with a 120-degree field of view.
In terms of safety, the 2023 Honda Accord comes with the latest version of Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, new driver and passenger front airbags in addition to an updated Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistive technologies enabled by a new camera with a wider 90-degree field of view and wide-angle radar with a 120-degree field of view.
Blind spot information (BSI), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) have also been updated. The 11th-generation Accord also features standard rear seatbelt reminder and rear seat reminder.
Blind spot information (BSI), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) have also been updated. The 11th-generation Accord also features standard rear seatbelt reminder and rear seat reminder.
Intuitive technology has been smartly integrated into Accord with a focus on the driver, including a standard 10.2-inch digital instrument panel with unique display functions depending on powertrain. A digital power flow meter replaces the tachometer in the hybrid-electric powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. The multi-information display features user-selectable functions such as Honda Sensing® settings, vehicle information and more.
Intuitive technology has been smartly integrated into Accord with a focus on the driver, including a standard 10.2-inch digital instrument panel with unique display functions depending on powertrain. A digital power flow meter replaces the tachometer in the hybrid-electric powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. The multi-information display features user-selectable functions such as Honda Sensing® settings, vehicle information and more.
Accord hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit with a physical volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. While the top-line Touring features Honda's first integration of Google built-in. This includes apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Accord hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit with a physical volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. While the top-line Touring features Honda's first integration of Google built-in. This includes apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play.
While the LX and EX models come with a new 7-inch touchscreen audio system with physical knobs for volume and tuning, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
While the LX and EX models come with a new 7-inch touchscreen audio system with physical knobs for volume and tuning, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.