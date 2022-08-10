British automaker MG Motor has released a teaser video of its next-generation Hector SUV in India. The company has shared a 10-second video of the upcoming SUV via its official YouTube account. Scheduled to be launched by the end of 2022, the next-generation MG Hector will be sold alongside the existing Hector SUV. MG Motor claims that the existing Hector car is the country’s first Internet SUV.

The video shows the new MG Hector SUV with the argyle-inspired diamond mesh grille, which the company says present a bold, commanding, and powerful stance to the upcoming SUV. The car will feature Hector’s signature Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) connected with the diamond mesh grille.

Watch video:

On the interior side, the next generation Hector SUV is teased to offer a cinematic and immersive experience. The interior of Next-Gen Hector is conceptualized as a ‘Symphony of Luxury’. It will have a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment screen which is claimed to be India’s largest. For comparison, the present MG Hector SUV has a 10.4-inch infotainment unit.

Other likely upgrades that the new SUV may come with are a new dashboard, horizontal air-con vents and a squared push start. It is also expected to feature lesser dials/buttons and may have a yacht-style gear lever. MG is also rumoured to increase the cabin space to enhance the in-car experience and elevate the premium quotient of the car. The next-generation MG Hector SUV is said to come with same 2.0- litre diesel, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrains as the existing Hector.

MG Motor India has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The facility has an annual production capacity of 1,25,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers. The company has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India like India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.