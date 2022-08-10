Next-generation MG Hector teased for India launch: Watch video

Other likely upgrades that the new SUV may come with are a new dashboard, horizontal air-con vents and a squared push start. It is also expected to feature lesser dials/buttons and may have a yacht-style gear lever. MG is also rumoured to increase the cabin space to enhance the in-car experience and elevate the premium quotient of the car. The next-generation MG Hector SUV is said to come with same 2.0- litre diesel, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrains as the existing Hector.