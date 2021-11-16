Nexzu Mobility , a home-grown e-mobility brand, has commenced the sale of its e-cycles and scooters from their ecommerce portal www.nexzu.in for delivery across India. Nexzu Mobility’s e-commerce platform is offering complete online solutions right from purchasing an e-cycle to warranty registration to the service request. Customers can book an e-cycle by visiting Nexzu Mobility e-commerce website, selecting from variety of model like Rompus+, Roadlark & Roadlark Cargo. The e-commerce platform also provides the option of purchasing insurance for Nexzu Mobility e-cycles.

The website also comprises DIY videos to assist you with the assembling process. To purchase e-cycles, scooters smoother and more convenient, an EMI alternative with Zest Money is also available. Apart from that, Nexzu Mobility products are also available on Amazon, E-wheelers, and Blive.

Pankaj Tiwari, CMO, Nexzu Mobility, said, “The world is gradually embracing the idea of electric vehicles not only because of affordable costs but also for healthier lives and a sustainable future. With our ground-breaking products, we are on a quest to provide customers a better, more efficient riding experience while also ushering in a green and clean revolution. Electric cycles are globally revolutionizing the idea of environmentally friendly transportation and we are excited to lead this journey for India."

Nexzu takes pride in upholding green mobility standards while remaining cost-effective and appropriate for Indian roads and people, the company said.

Nexzu Mobility launched a new electric bicycle in April this year and the brand also claims that it is the first in the country to offer a range of up to 100 km in a single charge. The new Roadlark electric bicycle boasts features like a removable battery and disc brakes along with a dual battery system. It comes with a primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on a domestic socket.

