Nexzu Mobility , a home grown e-mobility brand, is ramping up its localisation efforts and will focus on developing complete EV mobility with its manufacturing units based in Pune while seeking suppliers based in the country who can produce and supply export quality products at competitive prices and short lead times. Additionally, the brand will be planning supply base localisation in India by collaborating with partner suppliers for various components required for electric cycles, and electric scooters.

The components which Nexzu is planning to source from India supply base includes mechanical and electronics category products from the electronic and electrical category, Nexzu is prioritising to source Lithium-Ion Battery packs, Battery Management Systems (BMS), BLDC Hub Motors, Motor Controllers, & LED Displays.

Umakant M. Shivankar, Chief Operating Officer, Nexzu Mobility said, “The need for creating a strong foundation for convenient, sustainable mobility is apparent in the country. Nexzu has maintained a sharp focus on building the ultimate urban mobility solutions for customers. In line with this, we have decided to step up our localisation efforts through a number of actions. These will ensure we create a robust supply chain locally and allow us to achieve our goal as well as spur the industry forward. "

Nexzu Mobility expanded their dealerships network across India in cities like Madurai in Chennai, Gurugram in Haryana, Vijayapura in Karnataka, Ahmedabad inGujarat, Ballabgarh in Haryana, Medchal Malkajgiri in Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Consumers can also purchase the product directly from the companies’ e-commerce platform for a door step delivery across India.

Nexzu currently has over 100 dealer touchpoints across the country, its own online store, and presence across multiple e-commerce platforms

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.