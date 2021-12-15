Nexzu Mobility to localise EV manufacturing, seeks suppliers

Umakant M. Shivankar, Chief Operating Officer, Nexzu Mobility said, “The need for creating a strong foundation for convenient, sustainable mobility is apparent in the country. Nexzu has maintained a sharp focus on building the ultimate urban mobility solutions for customers. In line with this, we have decided to step up our localisation efforts through a number of actions. These will ensure we create a robust supply chain locally and allow us to achieve our goal as well as spur the industry forward. "

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}