Nexzu Mobility , the homegrown e-mobility brand, has unveiled a new long-range daily commuter’s e-cycle Bazinga in India. Bazinga e-cycle is priced at ₹RS 49,445 and Bazinga cargo e-cycle priced at ₹51,525.

The e-cycle Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100 km with a single detachable Li-ion battery. It also boasts a solid and sturdy designed new cargo carriage with a 15 kg load capacity.

“The e-cycle is ergonomically designed for effortless hop-in and hop-out for riders, while the aesthetics with digitally designed decals give it a new feel and look," the company said.

The brand will officially launch the product in February, 2022. However, customers can pre-book these e-cycles through the Nexzu Mobility e-commerce website and its social media handles.

The deliveries for pre-orders will commence post product launch. In a bid to make the adoption of these fitness-focused e-cycles more seamless, an EMI alternative with Zest Money and easy payment options are also available for customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.