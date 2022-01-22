Nexzu Mobility unveils new e-cycles Bazinga. Know its features, range, price

Nexzu Mobility unveils new e-cycles Bazinga. Know its features, range, price1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
- The e-cycle Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100 km
- Customers can pre-book these e-cycles through its e-commerce portal
Nexzu Mobility, the homegrown e-mobility brand, has unveiled a new long-range daily commuter’s e-cycle Bazinga in India. Bazinga e-cycle is priced at ₹RS 49,445 and Bazinga cargo e-cycle priced at ₹51,525.
The e-cycle Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100 km with a single detachable Li-ion battery. It also boasts a solid and sturdy designed new cargo carriage with a 15 kg load capacity.
“The e-cycle is ergonomically designed for effortless hop-in and hop-out for riders, while the aesthetics with digitally designed decals give it a new feel and look," the company said.
The brand will officially launch the product in February, 2022. However, customers can pre-book these e-cycles through the Nexzu Mobility e-commerce website and its social media handles.
The deliveries for pre-orders will commence post product launch. In a bid to make the adoption of these fitness-focused e-cycles more seamless, an EMI alternative with Zest Money and easy payment options are also available for customers.
