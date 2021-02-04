NHAI contractor creates world record by laying maximum concrete in 24 hours

New Delhi: An NHAI contractor has created a world record by laying the highest quantity of concrete on a four-lane highway in 24 hours, according to a release by the government. The contractor, Patel Infrastructure Limited holds the new record.

The record was set for laying of Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) for a four-lane highway of 2,580 meters length within 24 hours. Starting at 8 am on 1 February, 2021, they finished the job, totalling 2,580 meters X 4 lanes i.e. approximately 10.32 lane kilometres by 8 am next morning. With a width of 18.75 meters, as much an area as 48,711 square meters of concrete was laid for the expressway in 24 hours. The highest quantity of concrete laid in 24 hours – 14,613 cubic meter was achieved.

The new feat, according to the release by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, has been recognized by both the India Book of Records, and the Golden Book of World Records.

The record is part of the greenfield Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai 8-lane Expressway project, and was carried out by the world’s largest fully automatic ultra-modern concrete paver machine.

The Ministry claims to have constructed 8,169 km of National Highways (NHs) from April 2020 to 15 January 2021 in the current financial year 2020-21, i.e. with a speed of about 28.16 km per day.

During the same period in the last fiscal, 7,573 km roads were constructed, with a speed of 26.11 km per day.The Ministry is hopeful that with such pace it should be able to cross construction target of 11,000 km by 31 March.

