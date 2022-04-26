Ninety One Cycles has today launched KTM’s brand new offering in India, the Chicago Disc 271. Ninety One Cycles has an exclusive partnership with KTM bicycles in India. The MTB Bike Chicago Disc 271 is equipped with sturdy and durable TL compatible rims, KTM line Rizer 680 mm handlebar mainly designed for mountain biking and SCHWABLE 27.5 inch tyres. The bike will be available in three frame sizes weighing approximately 15 kgs.

The latest product offering, Chicago Disc 271 is priced at ₹62,999.

Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One said, “Cycling in India is evolving at a tremendous pace with people from different age groups and economic backgrounds actively adopting bicycling as part of their daily commute and fitness regime. We are excited to bring KTM’s latest premium bike, Chicago Disc 271 to cater to users looking for a superior experience. Ninety One aims to deliver high quality well-engineered products to our consumers which is complimented by our successful association with KTM. We believe Chicago Disc 271 will set a benchmark in India, with best-in-class comfort, safety and convenience for the end user."

Vishal Chopra, Co-Founder and Head of Digital, Ninety One said, “At Ninety One Cycles, we have played an active role in providing a seamless distribution infrastructure for KTM bikes, thereby meeting the robust demand from consumers across markets. Through our omni-channel model, customers can browse through and purchase the product directly online or through our countrywide offline network of retailers. We are confident that the Chicago Disc 271 will resonate with the varied needs and demands of cycling enthusiasts in India, further bolstering KTM’s brand salience in the country."