Ninety One Cycles launches KTM Chicago Disc 271. Check price

Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One said, “Cycling in India is evolving at a tremendous pace with people from different age groups and economic backgrounds actively adopting bicycling as part of their daily commute and fitness regime. We are excited to bring KTM’s latest premium bike, Chicago Disc 271 to cater to users looking for a superior experience. Ninety One aims to deliver high quality well-engineered products to our consumers which is complimented by our successful association with KTM. We believe Chicago Disc 271 will set a benchmark in India, with best-in-class comfort, safety and convenience for the end user."

