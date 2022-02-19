Ninety One has launched their latest electric cycle , Meraki S7. The bike has all the features of the original Meraki and additionally comes equipped with a Shimano tourney 7-Speed gearset, 5-mode pedal assist and has a smart LCD with speed indication for the convenience of the users. Apart from being rain and dustproof, the bike is enabled with 160mm disk brakes and nylon tyres. The e-cycle Meraki S7 is priced at ₹34,999.

The Meraki S7 has a pedal assist range of 35 kilometres whereas in throttle mode the e-cycle can go upto 18 kilometres. It comes with 250W IP65 rated 6.36AH battery.

Ninety One has recently closed its Series A funding of nearly $ 30 million from marquee investors such as Avaana Capital, Titan Capital, A91 Partners and Fireside Ventures. The amount will be invested towards the manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, electric cycles portfolio and expansion into global markets. Following the capital injection, Ninety One, is now valued at around ₹1,000 crores.

Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One said, “With Meraki S7, our objective is to introduce a well-designed, engineering-led E-bike to address the needs of urban mobility for the consumer looking to ride 30-40 kms per day. . We are among the few players in the industry, who are driving product innovation and we are confident that the addition of the all new Meraki S7 will strengthen the E-bike portfolio and further enhance customer experience. The lock and key make it tamper proof whereas E-brakes and throttle will enable safety and comfort."

Currently, Ninety One sells 20,000+ bikes per month across its omni channel distribution network with 80%+ of its sales coming from the men category, it said. Ninety One increases its research and engineering focus on the kids and women category through innovative product launches, it expects these categories to contribute 50% of its sales over the next two years.

