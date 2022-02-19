Ninety One launches new e-cycle, aims global expansion. Check price, features

Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One said, “With Meraki S7, our objective is to introduce a well-designed, engineering-led E-bike to address the needs of urban mobility for the consumer looking to ride 30-40 kms per day. . We are among the few players in the industry, who are driving product innovation and we are confident that the addition of the all new Meraki S7 will strengthen the E-bike portfolio and further enhance customer experience. The lock and key make it tamper proof whereas E-brakes and throttle will enable safety and comfort."