Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, starting at ₹9.10 lakh: Check details
India Kawasaki Motor launches the Ninja ZX-4RR in India at ₹9.10 lakh, featuring a powerful 399 cc four-cylinder engine. The high-performance bike comes with advanced features, limited availability, and unique positioning in the market.
India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has officially launched the highly anticipated Ninja ZX-4RR in India, with an ex-showroom price tag of ₹9.10 lakh. This new model, renowned for its impressive four-cylinder engine, is set to make a mark as a high-performance machine. The Ninja ZX-4RR, available in limited quantities as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), is positioned above the Ninja ZX-4R in Kawasaki's lineup.