Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, starting at ₹9.10 lakh: Check details

India Kawasaki Motor launches the Ninja ZX-4RR in India at ₹ 9.10 lakh, featuring a powerful 399 cc four-cylinder engine. The high-performance bike comes with advanced features, limited availability, and unique positioning in the market.

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has officially launched the highly anticipated Ninja ZX-4RR in India, with an ex-showroom price tag of ₹9.10 lakh. This new model, renowned for its impressive four-cylinder engine, is set to make a mark as a high-performance machine. The Ninja ZX-4RR, available in limited quantities as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), is positioned above the Ninja ZX-4R in Kawasaki's lineup.

The Ninja ZX-4RR is powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that delivers a notable 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque of 37.6 Nm at 13,000 rpm. This high-revving engine, capable of reaching up to 15,000 rpm, is enhanced by a ram air intake system.

Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter, the ZX-4RR promises an exhilarating ride experience. The bike's lightweight design, with a kerb weight of just 189 kg, enhances its performance capabilities.

The suspension system of the bike includes 37 mm USD Showa SFF-BP front forks with adjustable preload and a preload-adjustable Showa BFRC Lite monoshock at the rear. Its braking system features 290 mm dual semi-floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear, providing strong stopping power.

Designed to be a formidable track performer, the Ninja ZX-4RR boasts several advanced features. It comes with a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, four distinct riding modes, and comprehensive LED lighting. Its unique positioning in the market, without direct competitors, adds to its allure for enthusiasts. Given the limited availability, prospective buyers are encouraged to contact Kawasaki dealers promptly to secure their unit.

