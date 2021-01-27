Nissan aims to electrify all cars in key markets by early 2030s

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nissan Motor has set the goal to achieve carbon neutrality across the company’s operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050. As part of this effort, the company claims that by the early 2030s every new Nissan vehicle offered in key markets will be electrified.

Battery innovations including solid-state and related technologies; further development of Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrains to achieve greater energy efficiency; development of a battery ecosystem to support decentralized, onsite power generation for buildings with renewable energy sources; manufacturing process innovations to support higher productivity in vehicle assembly, starting with the Nissan Intelligent Factory initiative.

"We're determined to help create a carbon-neutral society and accelerate the global effort against climate change," said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. "Our offering in electrified vehicles will continue to expand around the world, and this will make a major contribution to Nissan becoming carbon neutral. We will continue to drive innovation that enriches people's lives as we pursue a sustainable future for all."

In an official statement, the company claimed that its electrification and emissions reduction efforts support the aims of the U.N. Paris Agreement on climate change and global progress toward carbon neutrality by 2050. Nissan claims that its popular EV, the Nissan LEAF has already sold more than 5,00,000 units to date.