Nissan announces free monsoon check-up camp for its customers: Details inside2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Customers can book a service appointment for the camp through the NissanConnect app or Nissan India website.
Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has announced a free monsoon check-up camp for its customers. The monsoon camp started from July 15 and will continue till September 15, 2023. Nissan car owners can visit authorised workshops serving Nissan and Datsun vehicles across India to get free check-up of their vehicles. Customers can book a service appointment for the camp through the NissanConnect app or Nissan India website.
