Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has announced a free monsoon check-up camp for its customers. The monsoon camp started from July 15 and will continue till September 15, 2023. Nissan car owners can visit authorised workshops serving Nissan and Datsun vehicles across India to get free check-up of their vehicles. Customers can book a service appointment for the camp through the NissanConnect app or Nissan India website.

Nissan monsoon check-up benefits

Nissan’s monsoon check-up camp provides a comprehensive 30-point check-up that includes

free battery checkup

exterior and interior inspection

underbody check

road test; along with

a complimentary top wash

The auto manufacturer is also giving discounts of up to 10% on wiper blades and up to 20% on labour including brake pad replacement to its customers.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, stated, “At Nissan, we pride ourselves on providing a meaningful car ownership experience that sets us apart. The monsoon camp is one of the many ways Nissan is delivering on its proposition of hassle-free ownership and exceptional aftersales that meets customers’ evolving needs and exceeds their expectations."

Nissan has recently introduced the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up and Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships. The carmaker also offers the ‘Nissan Express Service’ that is claimed to deliver a comprehensive service experience in 90 minutes. Nissan’s strong track record of providing the best ownership experience has been widely appreciated by customers. The previous nationwide free monsoon camp received an overwhelming response, with over 12,000 customers participating.

In another news, Renault-Nissan has disclosed plans to introduce two new electric vehicles that will be manufactured at its manufacturing plant in Chennai. Furthermore, the Chennai facility will be responsible for producing an additional six new vehicles, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and expanding their product lineup.