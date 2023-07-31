Nissan announces free monsoon check-up camp for its customers: Details inside

Nissan has recently introduced the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up and Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships. The carmaker also offers the ‘Nissan Express Service’ that is claimed to deliver a comprehensive service experience in 90 minutes. Nissan’s strong track record of providing the best ownership experience has been widely appreciated by customers. The previous nationwide free monsoon camp received an overwhelming response, with over 12,000 customers participating.