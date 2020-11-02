Nissan announces start of production of the all-new SUV Magnite

Nissan India on Monday announced the commencement of production of its B-segment SUV, Magnite, with the first vehicle rolling out from Chennai-based alliance plant Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) .

Nissan Magnite, which will be available in four trim models, is expected to be launched this month. Nissan Magnite was unveiled on October 21.

Nissan Magnite which is powered by one-litre petrol engine, would compete with the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

"The all-new Nissan Magnite will also be available with the B4D engine which offers the perfect equilibrium of performance and fuel economy with its 5-speed manual transmission",the company said in a release.

XE (Base) comes with standard 16-inch wheels, skid plates, functional roof rails, 3.5-inch LCD cluster, all-power windows and dual tone interiors for a true entry into the SUV experience.

XL (Mid) comes with 6 speakers for integrated audio, steering wheel audio control, automatic AC and electrically adjustable & foldable outside mirrors for a comfortable upgrade.

XV (High) revamps the technological experience with 16-inch diamond cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps (DRL) and foglamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT meter, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start.

XV (Premium) is packed with technologies such as the LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor, tire pressure monitor and full sporty interiors.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said that"The start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for all of us. With an array of first-in-class and best-in-segment features, each grade walk has been curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer. In line with Nissan's philosophy of continuous innovation to deliver enriching experiences, Nissan's renowned technologies are provided at every grade, including the X-TRONIC CVT, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor and Nissan Connect."

The compact SUV would come with various features like 60-40 split folding rear seats, 336 litre luggage space, around view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system, eight-inch infotainment display and over 50 connected features.

The new Nissan Magnite will come with manual and automatic transmissions and various safety features like vehicle dynamic control (VDC) and traction control system.

Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL in a press statement said that," "RNAIPL is thrilled to commemorate the start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite. We are also exploring opportunities to export this big, bold, beautiful and carismatic SUV. This is a colossal milestone for us, and we are proud of producing a SUV equipped with intuitive packaging and human-centric engineering that is inspired by India and designed in Japan."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via