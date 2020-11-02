Nissan announces start of production of the all-new SUV Magnite

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said that"The start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for all of us. With an array of first-in-class and best-in-segment features, each grade walk has been curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer. In line with Nissan's philosophy of continuous innovation to deliver enriching experiences, Nissan's renowned technologies are provided at every grade, including the X-TRONIC CVT, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor and Nissan Connect."