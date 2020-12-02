Nissan bets on Magnite to turn around its fortune in India

Japan’s third largest vehicle manufacturer Nissan Motor Company, on Thursday, launched its most important product, Magnite, a compact sports utility vehicle, in India to revive its fortunes in the world’s fourth largest passenger vehicle market. The Japanese automaker has managed to launch the product at an attractive price of Rs4.99 lakh and is expecting to tap into the burgeoning demand for smaller and midsize sport utility vehicles.

The compact SUV segment has been the volume driver for most of the car makers in India, in the last five years, as customers especially in the urban areas have started to move away from entry level sedans and premium hatchbacks. The popularity of the segment can be measured from the fact that in the last two years, three new offerings have launched in this space, and Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault, is also expected to launch its first product in the segment in the coming months.

The journey for Magnite though, will be full of challenges since it will be pitted against some of the best offerings in the segment from more successful companies like market leader Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia Motors, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra.

Along with a superior product, Nissan would also need to strengthen its dealers and service network to entice customers from other brands. Magnite, will also provide an opportunity to Nissan’s dealers to boost prospects of their respective businesses since over the last two years sales of Nissan’s other vehicles and of the overall auto industry have been on a decline and Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the problem.

Nissan’s domestic sales have remained subdued for the better part of this decade as most of its products failed to attract customers to showrooms. Hence, Magnite is considered a ‘Make or Break' product for the company which has suffered heavy losses at a parent level due to subdued vehicle sales globally, shift towards electrification and issues pertaining to its relationship with its alliance partner Renault SA.

In India, Nissan shares a vehicle manufacturing capacity with Renault in Tamil Nadu.

In FY 20, Nissan’s domestic sales dropped by 50.78% to just 17796 units and in the April to October period domestic dispatches fell by 60.2% to just 4431 units.

To stage a turnaround in its operations in India and other emerging markets, the Japanese manufacturer unveiled a strategy to revive its fortunes in the Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) markets over the next four years. The plan was announced in June. This will see the company launch eight new products in these markets and will focus on affordable sedan and sport utility vehicles segments.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Nissan ‘Next’ strategy for both the Indian and global market. Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with more than 20 first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative and accessible ownership experience," said Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan Motor India.

Mint on November 25 reported that Nissan plans to export the Magnite to new and existing markets from India and the company is planning to ramp up exports to qualify for incentives under the recently announced production linked incentive scheme.

“With the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reached a memorable milestone in its customer-centric journey for the Indian market. Specifically, for our discerning Indian customers, we are offering the big, bold, beautiful and ‘carismatic’ SUV at a special introductory price. We believe that the all-new Nissan Magnite will be a disruptive game changer that is high on technology and aspirations," said Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via