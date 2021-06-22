Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Nissan CEO says performance for April, May better than expected

Nissan CEO says performance for April, May better than expected

Premium
The global Nissan team is doing everything it can to avoid three consecutive years of losses, CEO said.
1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Reuters

  • The announcement to shareholders came after the automaker's forecast last month that its sales would break even for the fiscal year that began on April 1
  • But we already see signs of recovery, said Nissan's Chief Executive Officer Uchida

Nissan Motor Co's financial performance in April and May was better than expected, the automaker's president said at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

Nissan Motor Co's financial performance in April and May was better than expected, the automaker's president said at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

The announcement to shareholders came after the automaker's forecast last month that its sales would break even for the fiscal year that began on April 1.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The announcement to shareholders came after the automaker's forecast last month that its sales would break even for the fiscal year that began on April 1.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"But we already see signs of recovery," said Nissan's Chief Executive Officer Uchida. "Thanks to the strong results of our ongoing efforts over the past year, Nissan's performance for April and May is better than our plan."

The global Nissan team is "doing everything it can" to avoid three consecutive years of losses, Uchida said.

Nissan, like other automakers, has been making production adjustments because of a global chip supply crunch. Sources have told Reuters the company would temporarily halt production at some plants in Japan and Mexico this month.

"As we pay close attention to the market trends and adjust production of models, we are minimising the negative impact of the semiconductor supply issue on the plant utilisation rate," Uchida said.

He added that the company was trying to make up for the production loss within the financial year and to take action to ensure stability in its supply of parts.

Although the company is not ready to provide dividend forecasts, it will try to generate sufficient net cash and resume payments as soon as possible, Uchida said.

When a shareholder asked about a domestic media report last week that the automaker is ending the development of its Skyline sedans, Uchida said that Nissan has made no such decision.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!