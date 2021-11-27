The Japanese car maker Nissan has delivered the 30,000th Magnite to its customer in India. The compact SUV Nissan Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. The cumulative bookings for Nissan Magnite SUV stand at 72,000. The company aims to shake up the highly competitive compact SUV market in India with Magnite. Nissan handed over the keys of the 30,000th Magnite to the customer at a dealership in Gurgaon.

Guillaume Cartier, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson, for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania said, “With this car we wanted to shake up the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. The Nissan Magnite symbolizes Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation in India through daring design, technology and world class Indian manufacturing."

Nissan Magnite comes in two petrol engine options. Its 1.0-litre Turbo engine generates 97 bhp of power and has 160 Nm of peak torque. It is managed by a five-speed manual or an X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added: “Launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family. We thank the teams for their innovation, efforts and dedicate this award to the Customers for their love for Nissan Magnite making it a Big Bold Beautiful success. Cumulative bookings stand at over 72,000, a testament to the car’s popularity amongst the discerning Indian customer."

The Nissan Magnite comes with lowest-in-class maintenance cost of 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost.

Nissan India also has its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defence personnel can now avail all CSD approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

