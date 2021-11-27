Nissan completes 30,000 Magnite SUV deliveries. Read more

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added: “Launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family. We thank the teams for their innovation, efforts and dedicate this award to the Customers for their love for Nissan Magnite making it a Big Bold Beautiful success. Cumulative bookings stand at over 72,000, a testament to the car’s popularity amongst the discerning Indian customer."