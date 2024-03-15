Nissan considers collaborating with Honda to boost EV production efficiency: Report
Nissan and Honda may partner to reduce EV production costs and improve scalability. Discussions are in early stages, focusing on key EV components and 'kei car' production. Honda's GM collaboration could be affected. Honda targets 100 percent electric sales by 2040.
Nissan Motor is reportedly contemplating a potential business collaboration with Honda Motor to optimize production costs by jointly working on essential components for electric vehicles (EVs), according to three individuals familiar with the matter at Nissan, reported Reuters.