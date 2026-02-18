Nissan Gravite 7-seat MPV priced at ₹5.65 lakh — How it compares to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber, Hyundai Exter

Japanese auto major Nissan Motors has launched Gravite its seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle starting at ₹5.65 lakh in India.

We take a look at how the MPV's price and features compare to rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber, and Hyundai Exter.

What is Nissan Gravite price? How does it compare to rivals? The Nissan Gravite is priced between ₹5.65- ₹8.93 lakh ex-showroom. Notably, the on-road prices in major metros such Delhi put it between ₹7-10 lakh for mid-to-top variants.

Positioned as an affordable family MPV, the Gravite from Nissan competes with large passenger vehicles in the ₹9-12 lakh on-road price range.

The price is comparable to the compact seven-seater MPV Renault Triber priced between ₹ 5.76-8.60 lakh ex-showroom (on-road ₹ 7- ₹ 10 lakh). Notably, the Triber has more options when it comes to seating arrangements.

5.76-8.60 lakh ex-showroom (on-road 7- 10 lakh). Notably, the Triber has more options when it comes to seating arrangements. Further, the Mahindra Bolero, priced between ₹ 7.99- ₹ 9.69 lakh ex-showroom (base variant) is another similar price range rival. The Utility SUV is promoted for semi-urban and rural use, but reviews note it is “less fuel-efficient and less refined” than Gravite.

7.99- 9.69 lakh ex-showroom (base variant) is another similar price range rival. The Utility SUV is promoted for semi-urban and rural use, but reviews note it is “less fuel-efficient and less refined” than Gravite. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (also seven-seater MPV) starts at ₹ 8.80 lakh ex-showroom (on-road ~ ₹ 10 lakh and above) comes with the company's wider service network and “proven” fuel efficiency and resale value, as per reports.

8.80 lakh ex-showroom (on-road ~ 10 lakh and above) comes with the company's wider service network and “proven” fuel efficiency and resale value, as per reports. Another competition is the Hyundai Exter, an entry-level micro-SUV priced at ₹ 5.74 lakh and going up to ₹ 9.61 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Nissan Gravite: Full price list of base and other variants

Manual Transmission (MT) Variant Ex-Showroom Price (INR) Nissan Gravite Visia MT 5,65,000 Nissan Gravite Acenta MT 6,59,000 Nissan Gravite N-Connecta MT 7,20,000 Nissan Gravite Tekna MT 7,91,000 Nissan Gravite Tekna Launch Edition MT 8,35,500

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Variant Ex-Showroom Price (INR) Nissan Gravite N-Connecta EZ Shift 7,80,000 Nissan Gravite Tekna EZ Shift 8,49,000 Nissan Gravite Tekna Launch Edition EZ Shift 8,93,500

