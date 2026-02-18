Nissan Gravite 7-seat MPV priced at ₹5.65 lakh — How it compares to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber, Hyundai Exter

Automaker Nissan has launched its 7-seater MPV Gravite, priced at 5.65 lakh in India. Here's a look at how its features compare to rivals — the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber, and Hyundai Exter.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated18 Feb 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Nissan has launched its 7-seater MPV Gravite for ₹5.65 lakh in India. We compare its price and features to rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber, Hyundai Exter. (Nissan / File )

Japanese auto major Nissan Motors has launched Gravite its seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle starting at 5.65 lakh in India.

We take a look at how the MPV's price and features compare to rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber, and Hyundai Exter.

What is Nissan Gravite price? How does it compare to rivals?

The Nissan Gravite is priced between 5.65- 8.93 lakh ex-showroom. Notably, the on-road prices in major metros such Delhi put it between 7-10 lakh for mid-to-top variants.

Positioned as an affordable family MPV, the Gravite from Nissan competes with large passenger vehicles in the 9-12 lakh on-road price range.

  • The price is comparable to the compact seven-seater MPV Renault Triber priced between 5.76-8.60 lakh ex-showroom (on-road 7- 10 lakh). Notably, the Triber has more options when it comes to seating arrangements.
  • Further, the Mahindra Bolero, priced between 7.99- 9.69 lakh ex-showroom (base variant) is another similar price range rival. The Utility SUV is promoted for semi-urban and rural use, but reviews note it is “less fuel-efficient and less refined” than Gravite.
  • The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (also seven-seater MPV) starts at 8.80 lakh ex-showroom (on-road ~ 10 lakh and above) comes with the company's wider service network and “proven” fuel efficiency and resale value, as per reports.
  • Another competition is the Hyundai Exter, an entry-level micro-SUV priced at 5.74 lakh and going up to 9.61 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Nissan Gravite: Full price list of base and other variants

Manual Transmission (MT)

VariantEx-Showroom Price (INR)
Nissan Gravite Visia MT5,65,000
Nissan Gravite Acenta MT6,59,000
Nissan Gravite N-Connecta MT7,20,000
Nissan Gravite Tekna MT7,91,000
Nissan Gravite Tekna Launch Edition MT8,35,500

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

VariantEx-Showroom Price (INR)
Nissan Gravite N-Connecta EZ Shift7,80,000
Nissan Gravite Tekna EZ Shift8,49,000
Nissan Gravite Tekna Launch Edition EZ Shift8,93,500
Key specifications for the Nissan Gravite

  • Engine: 1.0L petrol (72PS), manual/AMT; CNG option coming soon.
  • Seating: 7 seats with modular 2nd/3rd rows for flexibility (up to 625L boot space).
  • Features: Touchscreen, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, rear AC, safety kit (2 airbags, ABS).
  • Standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km whichever comes earlier and can be extended to 10 years or 2,00,000 km on additional cost.
  • Design elements: Piano Black 2D Grille, High Ground Clearance & Bold Dual Tone R15 Flex Wheels, Signature LED Headlamps with Integrated DRLs, and Crystal Edge LED Tail Lamps.
  • Safety features: A combination of 30+ standard active and passive safety features, including 6 Airbags, ABS, EBD, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and more.
  • Interiors: Premium Suede and Leatherette Seats, and Dual Tone Dashboard with Wooden Finish.
  • Technology: Floating 20.32 cm Touchscreen Infotainment with wireless access to navigation & entertainment and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; Rain-Sensing Wipers that automatically adapt to changing weather conditions; 17.78 cm Fully Digital Instrument Cluster with TPMS for real-time information.

