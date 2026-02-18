Nissan Gravite 7-seat MPV priced at ₹5.65 lakh — How it compares to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber, Hyundai Exter

Japanese auto major Nissan Motors has launched Gravite its seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle starting at ₹5.65 lakh in India.
We take a look at how the MPV's price and features compare to rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber, and Hyundai Exter.
The Nissan Gravite is priced between ₹5.65- ₹8.93 lakh ex-showroom. Notably, the on-road prices in major metros such Delhi put it between ₹7-10 lakh for mid-to-top variants.
Positioned as an affordable family MPV, the Gravite from Nissan competes with large passenger vehicles in the ₹9-12 lakh on-road price range.
Manual Transmission (MT)
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (INR)
|Nissan Gravite Visia MT
|5,65,000
|Nissan Gravite Acenta MT
|6,59,000
|Nissan Gravite N-Connecta MT
|7,20,000
|Nissan Gravite Tekna MT
|7,91,000
|Nissan Gravite Tekna Launch Edition MT
|8,35,500
Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (INR)
|Nissan Gravite N-Connecta EZ Shift
|7,80,000
|Nissan Gravite Tekna EZ Shift
|8,49,000
|Nissan Gravite Tekna Launch Edition EZ Shift
|8,93,500
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience in business, economy and markets news. <br> As chief content producer ...Read More
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.