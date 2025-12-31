Nissan Gravite could be a better product than Renault Triber. Here's how

Nissan is gearing up to launch its second sub-10 lakh car in the Indian passenger vehicle market, after the Magnite. Slated to be christened Nissan Gravite, the new Nissan model will launch as an affordable MPV, in line with the Renault Triber. This seven-seater Nissan Gravite MPV will be launched in January 2026 and sales will commence from March 2026. Upon launch, it is going to be another key product from the Japanese brand in the Indian market.

While there are speculations that Nissan Gravite will be sort of shadow of the Renault Triber, the Japanese carmaker is promising to bring a completely distinctive product. If you have to believe Nissan, here are two key factors that we can expect from the automaker that will set the Gravite apart from the Triber, and could even make it a better product that its French sibling.

Nissan Gravite: A lower-spec AMT-equipped trim Renault Triber currently offers an AMT in its top-end trim. If Nissan offers the AMT option in a lower-spec trim equivalent to the variant of the Triber, where there is no AMT on offer, this could make the Gravite a better and appealing product to the customers. Also, adding a CVT to the Gravite will be a cherry on cake move, adding more appeal to the MPV. On the other hand, keeping the pricing competitive against Renault Triber too will play a key role in making the Nissan Magnite a better value propositioned MPV than its sibling from the French auto giant.

Nissan Gravite: A turbocharged petrol engine The Nissan Gravite is expected to come sharing the same powertrain setup as the Renault Triber. In that case, we would see the upcoming MPV to draw power from the same tried and tested 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. Transmission choices would include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. This petrol engine is capable of churning out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. Also, there is a with a dealer-level CNG kit on offer with the Triber, which would be available for the Gravite as well. What really could make the upcoming MPV a better product is a turbocharged engine. The Magnite already gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which could be offered with the Gravite. Renault Triber owners often complain about lack of power, and Nissan could make the Gravite address this concern.